NHL team employee fired over logo leak

The Florida Panthers had a photo of their new center-ice logo go viral this week before they were ready to unveil it, and the leak reportedly cost a team employee his job.

On Monday night, the Panthers unveiled a new center-ice logo that has been painted at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The logo features sun rays that are designed to look like the embossed pattern on the inside of the Stanley Cup, which the Panthers won when they defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final earlier this year.

Center ice fit for the Champs pic.twitter.com/qxWcsRqwkd — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 27, 2024

An actual photo of the center-ice logo leaked on social media not long before the team unveiled it.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 South Florida, the employee who took the photo of the ice and let it get out has been fired.

The employee who took this pic has been fired, multiple sources tell me. The new center-ice logo, as seen below, was leaked on social media before the Florida Panthers planned to unveil it. https://t.co/bCr9EnvfYb — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 28, 2024

It is unclear how the logo leaked or if there was more that went into the decision to fire the employee, but that sounds like a harsh punishment. The Panthers must really be proud of that new logo. At the very least, they were adamant about unveiling it on their own timeline.