Friday, June 3, 2022

Rangers end crazy Lightning playoff streak

June 3, 2022
by Alex Evans
The New York Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. In doing so, the Rangers ended a record-breaking streak for the Lightning.

The Lightning entered Friday’s game having won 18 straight playoff games following a loss. That streak was the longest in the history of any of the four major sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL).

The last time the Lightning lost back-to-back playoff games was in 2019 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The top-seeded Lightning were swept by the eighth-seeded Blue Jackets in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Rangers have outplayed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions so far this series. They’ve outscored the Lightning 9-4, and have been held scoreless in just one period.

Igor Shesterkin had 37 saves on 39 shots in Game 1, and saved 29 of 31 shots in Game 2 for the Rangers. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up six goals in Game 1 and another three in Game 2.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox leads both teams with four points, while Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil are tied with a team-high two goals apiece.

The series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Lightning have gone 4-1 so far at home this postseason and need a win on Sunday to avoid a 3-0 hole.

