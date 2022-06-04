Rangers end crazy Lightning playoff streak

The New York Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. In doing so, the Rangers ended a record-breaking streak for the Lightning.

The Lightning entered Friday’s game having won 18 straight playoff games following a loss. That streak was the longest in the history of any of the four major sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL).

For the Lightning, the streak is over. Tampa Bay entered tonight having won their last 18 playoff games following a loss, the longest streak in NHL/NBA/MLB/NFL history. They've now lost consecutive playoff games for the first time since getting swept by the Blue Jackets in 2019. pic.twitter.com/f8EnEfJ03f — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2022

The last time the Lightning lost back-to-back playoff games was in 2019 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The top-seeded Lightning were swept by the eighth-seeded Blue Jackets in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Rangers have outplayed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions so far this series. They’ve outscored the Lightning 9-4, and have been held scoreless in just one period.

Igor Shesterkin had 37 saves on 39 shots in Game 1, and saved 29 of 31 shots in Game 2 for the Rangers. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up six goals in Game 1 and another three in Game 2.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox leads both teams with four points, while Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil are tied with a team-high two goals apiece.

The series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Lightning have gone 4-1 so far at home this postseason and need a win on Sunday to avoid a 3-0 hole.