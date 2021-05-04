 Skip to main content
Rangers have harsh comments for Tom Wilson after ruthless antics

May 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

The New York Rangers had some harsh comments for Tom Wilson after the Washington Capitals’ enforcer’s ruthless antics on Monday.

Wilson, who is notorious for his dirty play, was at it again Monday in his team’s game against the Rangers.

The Rangers were leading 3-2 and had a power play in the second period. There was a loose puck in front of the net and a scramble for it. Even though the whistle blew, Wilson ended up dropping down on Pavel Buchnevich and smashing him in the head. Then Wilson took on Artemi Panarin.

Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct for the play.

The Caps came back to win the game 6-3. That plus Wilson’s actions left the Rangers steaming after the game.

Center Mika Zibanejad criticized Wilson for having “zero respect.” He said Wilson’s actions were “just horrible.”

Rangers coach David Quinn echoed Zibanejad’s remarks about Wilson having “zero respect.”

The Rangers can join a long line of people who have issues with Wilson. The veteran defenseman has been suspended by the NHL on five different occasions. Expect the sixth suspension to come soon.

