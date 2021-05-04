Rangers have harsh comments for Tom Wilson after ruthless antics

The New York Rangers had some harsh comments for Tom Wilson after the Washington Capitals’ enforcer’s ruthless antics on Monday.

Wilson, who is notorious for his dirty play, was at it again Monday in his team’s game against the Rangers.

The Rangers were leading 3-2 and had a power play in the second period. There was a loose puck in front of the net and a scramble for it. Even though the whistle blew, Wilson ended up dropping down on Pavel Buchnevich and smashing him in the head. Then Wilson took on Artemi Panarin.

Tom Wilson gets a 10-minute misconduct for punching Buchnevich in the head on the ground and body slamming Panarin pic.twitter.com/fg2HRej8yD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 4, 2021

Tom Wilson once again crosses the line, as he goes after Pavel Buchnevich in the crease after play is stopped #NYR pic.twitter.com/o8aSjcLWEV — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct for the play.

The Caps came back to win the game 6-3. That plus Wilson’s actions left the Rangers steaming after the game.

Center Mika Zibanejad criticized Wilson for having “zero respect.” He said Wilson’s actions were “just horrible.”

#NYR Mika Zibanejad on what transpired with Tom Wilson: "I figured you should have some more respect for the game and for the players. I don't honestly know where to start. It's just there's zero respect. I don't know why I'm surprised, just horrible." — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 4, 2021

Rangers coach David Quinn echoed Zibanejad’s remarks about Wilson having “zero respect.”

#NYR David Quinn on Tom Wilson: "We all saw it. There are lines that can't be crossed in this game and it's just zero respect to the game in general. You have one of the star players in this league now, who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident… — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 4, 2021

The Rangers can join a long line of people who have issues with Wilson. The veteran defenseman has been suspended by the NHL on five different occasions. Expect the sixth suspension to come soon.