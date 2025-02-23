Everyone said the same thing after NHL announcer dropped hard F-bomb

Fans were more than willing to give Buffalo Sabres rinkside announcer Rob Ray a pass after he dropped an F-bomb during a live NHL game.

On Saturday, Ray was on the call as the Sabres hosted the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres raced out to a 4-0 lead after Ryan McLeod scored a goal with just over two minutes left in the first period.

Moments after the puck was dropped, Rangers defenseman Will Borgen tried to rifle the puck past the center line. Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn deflected Borgen’s intended pass, sending the puck ricocheting into Ray standing rinkside.

With his mic still on, Ray dropped one of the hardest F-bombs you’ll ever hear on live television.

“Oh, f–k!” Ray screamed after getting hit by the puck.

Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray took a puck to the face…and his mic caught one of the HARDEST F-bombs ever 😭🔊 pic.twitter.com/993W3ow2fz — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025

The puck hit Ray above the bridge of his nose, causing significant swelling in his lower forehead.

#Sabres color analyst Rob Ray after taking a puck off the forehead during the first period against the #Rangers pic.twitter.com/oIuV2U1j3d — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) February 22, 2025

Fans on X were in agreement that an F-bomb was a perfectly appropriate response after getting your face smashed in by a deflected puck.

Gotta give him a pass on that one — Craft Guy (@craftbeerguy75) February 23, 2025

Uh I do believe that is the correct response. All others are wrong — The MF Pretty (@tmfpretty) February 23, 2025

Absolutely warranted. 😂 — Haywood Jablomi (@PocketHulk1989) February 23, 2025

Ray proved how tough he was by continuing to call the game despite a massive bump growing over his left brow.

Rob Ray took a puck to the face between the benches earlier tonight and is rocking a NASTY bump as a result 😵🤕 pic.twitter.com/zVWOHAZwWA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025

The man Sabres fans fondly call the “Rayzor” played 15 seasons in the NHL. One errant puck to the face was not going to stop him from watching Buffalo crush the Rangers 8-2.