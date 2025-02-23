Everyone said the same thing after NHL announcer dropped hard F-bomb

Fans were more than willing to give Buffalo Sabres rinkside announcer Rob Ray a pass after he dropped an F-bomb during a live NHL game.
On Saturday, Ray was on the call as the Sabres hosted the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres raced out to a 4-0 lead after Ryan McLeod scored a goal with just over two minutes left in the first period.
Moments after the puck was dropped, Rangers defenseman Will Borgen tried to rifle the puck past the center line. Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn deflected Borgen’s intended pass, sending the puck ricocheting into Ray standing rinkside.
With his mic still on, Ray dropped one of the hardest F-bombs you’ll ever hear on live television.
“Oh, f–k!” Ray screamed after getting hit by the puck.
The puck hit Ray above the bridge of his nose, causing significant swelling in his lower forehead.
Fans on X were in agreement that an F-bomb was a perfectly appropriate response after getting your face smashed in by a deflected puck.
Ray proved how tough he was by continuing to call the game despite a massive bump growing over his left brow.
The man Sabres fans fondly call the “Rayzor” played 15 seasons in the NHL. One errant puck to the face was not going to stop him from watching Buffalo crush the Rangers 8-2.