Ticket prices to Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Final home games are insane

The Stanley Cup Final has been set: it will be the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Montreal Canadiens. And the enthusiasm over a rare visit coupled with limited supply has led to ridiculous ticket prices to attend games at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are in the Cup Final for the first time since 1993. Quebec announced 10 days ago that they were increasing fan capacity for games at the Bell Centre in Montreal from 2,500 to 3,500. Despite the boost, the supply is still minimal, while demand is sky-high.

Ticket broker Vivid Seats has nothing for under $5,000 to attend Game 3, which will be Montreal’s first home game of the series.

These are ticket prices for what is available on Vivid Seats for Game 3 in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/kTBDp4qjNm — Vin Masi (@VinMasi) June 26, 2021

StubHub only had one option under $4,000, and everything else was higher than that.

For comparison, the Lightning had fan capacity approved to 14,800 at Amelie Arena for their series against the Islanders. That is a little more than 75 percent of the arena’s capacity for hockey games.

Couple the increased supply with the team’s recent success, and the ticket prices are at least more reasonable. The low price for tickets to those games is around $1,000. That is not cheap by any means, but it’s also not a down payment on a nice new car either.