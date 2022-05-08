TJ Oshie has awesome quote about Alex Ovechkin

If you’re wondering why Alex Ovechkin wears the “C” on his jersey for the Washington Capitals, look no further than this awesome quote from TJ Oshie.

The Caps smashed the Florida Panthers 6-1 to take a 2-1 series lead on the Presidents’ Trophy winners. Both Oshie and Ovechkin scored in the game.

After the game, Oshie talked about the way Ovechkin leads through his physicality.

“If the big man is hittin — and I guess everyone has got less games than him, less experience, less GOAT-ness — … you better be hitting too. He is going to drag everyone else along with him. He wears the ‘C’ for a reason,” Oshie said of Ovechkin, via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin had six hits in the game, which tied Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway for the team lead. Like Oshie said, Ovechkin helped set the tone for the Caps.

Game 4 of the series is on Monday at Capital One Arena in DC. The Caps will have a chance to take a big 3-1 series lead.