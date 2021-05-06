 Skip to main content
TJ Oshie sends cool tweet after hat trick in wake of father’s death

May 6, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

TJ Oshie

TJ Oshie had one of the best games of his career on Wednesday night, which was remarkable considering his father died the day before. After his big night, Oshie made it clear that he appreciated the way his teammates rallied around him.

Oshie recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. His teammates surrounded him near the bench area after he scored the third goal. Oshie later sent a great tweet about the game.

Oshie revealed on social media Tuesday that his father Tim died at age 56. The elder Oshie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. TJ spoke about him in an emotional interview after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The Capitals, who have already clinched a playoff berth, moved into a first-place tie in the East Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

