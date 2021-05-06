TJ Oshie sends cool tweet after hat trick in wake of father’s death

TJ Oshie had one of the best games of his career on Wednesday night, which was remarkable considering his father died the day before. After his big night, Oshie made it clear that he appreciated the way his teammates rallied around him.

Oshie recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. His teammates surrounded him near the bench area after he scored the third goal. Oshie later sent a great tweet about the game.

I have nothing but love for my teammates. I will be forever grateful for this night and especially because I got to share it with my brothers. #ForCoachOsh https://t.co/5EnKx8kjS3 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 6, 2021

Oshie revealed on social media Tuesday that his father Tim died at age 56. The elder Oshie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. TJ spoke about him in an emotional interview after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

TJ Oshie has shared that his dad, Tim, has passed away. This interview after he won the #StanleyCup will always be one of the best. pic.twitter.com/ey9sCCytCK — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 5, 2021

The Capitals, who have already clinched a playoff berth, moved into a first-place tie in the East Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins.