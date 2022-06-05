 Skip to main content
TNT NHL analyst Biz Nasty gets awful haircut to pay off lost bet

June 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Paul Bissonnette has funny hair

The Edmonton Oilers may not be looking so good in the Western Conference Finals against Colorado, but they were good enough this season to cost Paul Bissonnette his hair.

Bissonnette, known better by his “Biz Nasty” nickname, gave Oilers fans about the only highlight of the night on Saturday. The TNT analyst and co-host of Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” show paid off a lost bet by shaving his head. Only Bissonnette didn’t have his entire head shaved. Rather, strips were left on the sides, giving him a funny look.

That was former NHL player Ryan Whitney, another co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, who was shaving Biz’s hair. The funky haircut was the result of a bet Bissonnette lost to Whitney.

In November, the two former players bet whether the Calgary Flames or Edmonton Oilers would have a deeper playoff run. Whitney picked the Oilers and would have had to wear a Barry Bonds earring for a month if he lost. Biz took the Flames, and, well, you know what his penalty was.

The Oilers lost 4-2 on Saturday night at home and now trail 3-0 in the series.

As for Biz, well, at least his hair should grow back before too long.

