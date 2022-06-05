TNT NHL analyst Biz Nasty gets awful haircut to pay off lost bet

The Edmonton Oilers may not be looking so good in the Western Conference Finals against Colorado, but they were good enough this season to cost Paul Bissonnette his hair.

Bissonnette, known better by his “Biz Nasty” nickname, gave Oilers fans about the only highlight of the night on Saturday. The TNT analyst and co-host of Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” show paid off a lost bet by shaving his head. Only Bissonnette didn’t have his entire head shaved. Rather, strips were left on the sides, giving him a funny look.

HE ACTUALLY DID IT pic.twitter.com/5nIHN9kTfE — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 5, 2022

This is what expert analysis looks like pic.twitter.com/Py21XbgcDi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 5, 2022

That was former NHL player Ryan Whitney, another co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, who was shaving Biz’s hair. The funky haircut was the result of a bet Bissonnette lost to Whitney.

In November, the two former players bet whether the Calgary Flames or Edmonton Oilers would have a deeper playoff run. Whitney picked the Oilers and would have had to wear a Barry Bonds earring for a month if he lost. Biz took the Flames, and, well, you know what his penalty was.

The @SpittinChiclets Alberta Bet: IF OILERS GO DEEPER IN PLAYOFFS THAN FLAMES: @BizNasty2point0 has to get Peter Mansbiz haircut for a week IF FLAMES GO DEEPER IN PLAYOFFS THAN OILERS: @ryanwhitney6 has to get Barry Bonds earring for a month Listen: https://t.co/8YSZ2dIsZT pic.twitter.com/ZFqHurydch — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2021

The Oilers lost 4-2 on Saturday night at home and now trail 3-0 in the series.

As for Biz, well, at least his hair should grow back before too long.