Video: Artturi Lehkonen sends Canadiens to Stanley Cup Final with OT goal

The Cinderella story for the Montreal Canadiens will continue.

The Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime of Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff semifinal series on Thursday night to reach the Stanley Cup. Artturi Lehkonen won it with a goal that beat Robin Lehner.

This overtime goal sends the @canadiensMTL to their first #StanleyCup Final in 28 YEARS! pic.twitter.com/xuhnAgdfBw — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 25, 2021

Montreal is an incredible story. The Habs only finished 18th in the NHL with 59 points in the regular season. They barely made the playoffs, but came back from down 3-1 to knock out Toronto in seven. Then they swept Winnipeg. And now they have beaten Vegas, which tied Colorado for the most regular season points in the league.

Montreal is in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993. They are also the first Canadian team to reach the final since Vancouver in 2011. Do they have four more wins in them?