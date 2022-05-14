Video: Capitals’ TJ Oshie scores thrilling goal to tie Game 6 with 1 minute left

TJ Oshie scored an absolutely thrilling goal during Game 6 of his Washington Capitals’ Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Oshie’s Capitals were losing 3-2 in the final minutes and trailing the Panthers 3-2 in the series. The Panthers were called for a tripping penalty with 1:09 left in the game.

Washington decided to pull their goalie for a 6-on-4 situation with the power play. The move paid off.

Seconds after the faceoff, the Caps scored to tie the game. They really forced the puck into the net by batting it around a few times:

Timothy. Jimothy. Oshie. 🤯 This series isn't over yet, as the @Capitals winger nets his fifth goal in four games to force OT! #StanleyCup Now that's a @PPG Colorful Moment! pic.twitter.com/Q3zqjtW0yk — NHL (@NHL) May 14, 2022

What a goal. That marked Oshie’s sixth goal of the series.

The Caps took a 2-1 lead to start the series but allowed Florida to win the last two, blowing a 3-0 lead in Game 5. They made a nice comeback attempt in Game 6, but ended up losing quickly in overtime to end the series.