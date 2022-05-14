 Skip to main content
Video: Capitals’ TJ Oshie scores thrilling goal to tie Game 6 with 1 minute left

May 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Caps celebrate after a goal

TJ Oshie scored an absolutely thrilling goal during Game 6 of his Washington Capitals’ Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Oshie’s Capitals were losing 3-2 in the final minutes and trailing the Panthers 3-2 in the series. The Panthers were called for a tripping penalty with 1:09 left in the game.

Washington decided to pull their goalie for a 6-on-4 situation with the power play. The move paid off.

Seconds after the faceoff, the Caps scored to tie the game. They really forced the puck into the net by batting it around a few times:

What a goal. That marked Oshie’s sixth goal of the series.

The Caps took a 2-1 lead to start the series but allowed Florida to win the last two, blowing a 3-0 lead in Game 5. They made a nice comeback attempt in Game 6, but ended up losing quickly in overtime to end the series.

