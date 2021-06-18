Video: Islanders fans join in for moving rendition of national anthem

The New York Islanders on Thursday got a chance to host their first game in their semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prior to the game, something cool happened.

Nicole Raviv got the assignment of singing the national anthem prior to the game. Early on, she stopped singing and let the fans take over. What resulted was a very moving scene where the fans at Nassau Coliseum sang the national anthem together.

You sound good – #Isles fans! The Coliseum joined @thenicoleraviv for the anthem prior to Game 3. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6RiNOUwvJB — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 18, 2021

That was beautiful.

For that minute, nobody was arguing about race or politics or masks or coronavirus restrictions. Instead, they all joined in for a beautifully unifying event of singing the national anthem before a sports event.

The country has struggled to return to how life used to be before the pandemic. An event like this — with a packed coliseum and fans singing the national anthem — gives people the comforting feeling of life and freedom finally being back.