Video: Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks make teenage fan Selena Urban’s dream come true

These videos are the absolute best.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks held their team photo day and used it as an opportunity to help make a young fan’s dream come true.

The team’s “Sharks Care” charity worked with Bay Area Make-A-Wish to have 16-year-old kidney transplant patient Selena Urban spend part of the day with the team. This video shows Sharks veteran Joe Thornton inviting the emotional Urban to come be a part of the team photo. Her reaction was wonderful.

First thing's first: joining in on the team photo! Joe Thornton – Selena's favorite player – was there to help her out onto the (very slippery) ice. @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/SiSuQd4XJS — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2020

Urban and her parents got to watch the team practice and she even spent time chatting with some of the players. She capped off the day with a ride on the Zamboni, and a shopping spree in the team store, according to the Mercury News.

Thorton is also picking up Urban before the Sharks’ game on Saturday, at which she will be dropping the ceremonial puck. What a weekend for Urban to remember!