Video: Jon Cooper, Anthony Cirelli were so upset after Avs goal

June 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jon Cooper looking angry

Jon Cooper and Anthony Cirelli were visibly ticked off after a Colorado Avalanche goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Cirelli was called for a tripping penalty late in the first period with his Tampa Bay Lightning trailing the Avalanche 2-1. While serving his 2-minute minor, the Avs’ Artturi Lehkonen scored a power play goal to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Both Cooper and Cirelli showed their frustration after the goal.

Cirelli shook his head from the penalty box.

Though they trailed 3-1 after the first period, Tampa Bay scored two goals in the second period to tie the game.

Game 1 remained tied through regulation and headed to overtime.

