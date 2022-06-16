Video: Jon Cooper, Anthony Cirelli were so upset after Avs goal

Jon Cooper and Anthony Cirelli were visibly ticked off after a Colorado Avalanche goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Cirelli was called for a tripping penalty late in the first period with his Tampa Bay Lightning trailing the Avalanche 2-1. While serving his 2-minute minor, the Avs’ Artturi Lehkonen scored a power play goal to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Both Cooper and Cirelli showed their frustration after the goal.

Jon Cooper was not happy with the Avs power play that led to the third goal 😬 pic.twitter.com/5UiPGZyXoN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022

Cirelli shook his head from the penalty box.

When I take an edible for the plane and my flight gets delayed 7 hours pic.twitter.com/IUpFatQGhC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 16, 2022

Though they trailed 3-1 after the first period, Tampa Bay scored two goals in the second period to tie the game.

Game 1 remained tied through regulation and headed to overtime.