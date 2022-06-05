Video: Lightning win Game 3 with goal in final minute

The Tampa Bay Lightning came up clutch in Game 3 against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left in the third period to give his Lightning a 3-2 lead against the Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa. He received a backhanded pass from Nikita Kucherov and delivered the one-timer past Igor Shesterkin.

Despite allowing that goal, Shesterkin made 48 saves against the attacking Lightning.

The Rangers were in really good position to take full command of the series. They won the first two games of the series at home. Then they led 2-0 in the second period of Game 3 before the Lightning started to come back.

Kucherov scored in the second period and then Steven Stamkos tied the game in the third. Then Palat delivered the winner in the final minute.

Thanks to their comeback win, the Lightning now trail 2-1 in the series instead of 3-0.