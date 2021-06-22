 Skip to main content
Video: Mat Barzal took the cheapest shot on Jan Rutta

June 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mat Barzal committed a pathetic act as he lost his sense of sportsmanship during his team’s blowout loss on Monday.

The New York Islanders got smashed 8-0 in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Semifinal series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Late in the game, Barzal got ejected for crosschecking Jan Rutta with a dirty play.

That was the capper on a terrible night for the Isles. They fell behind 3-0 after the first period, 6-0 after two periods, and lost 8-0.

Even Islanders coach Barr Trotz couldn’t Barzal’s actions.

Tampa Bay now leads the series 3-2. Game 6 will be on Wednesday.

