Video: Phillip Danault bloodied after high stick from Ryan McDonagh

Phillip Danault was bloodied after taking a high stick to the face from Ryan McDonagh in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Danault lost a faceoff in Montreal’s zone during the first period. He chased after the puck and tried to poke it away from McDonagh at the blue line. The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman caught Danault in the face with a high stick.

Now McDonagh gets a double-minor for high-sticking Danault pic.twitter.com/BFXii8gN4J — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) July 1, 2021

A few pieces of Danault’s equipment were knocked off by McDonagh’s stick. Danault was also bleeding from his nose.

Though Montreal went on the power play due to McDonagh’s penalty, they were unable to capitalize with a goal.

The Canadiens entered the game trailing 1-0 in the series.