Video: Zdeno Chara goes down in pregame collision

Zdeno Chara went down after being clipped by teammates in a collision prior to Game 3 of the first round playoff series between his Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Both teams were taking warmups ahead of the game. Chara was hanging out just beyond the blue line when two teammates seemed to bump into him.

The massive defenseman went down on the ice afterwards.

A scary sight during warmups after Zdeno Chara takes a pretty hard fall. pic.twitter.com/FagiXHuKZE — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 19, 2021

Chara is 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds. It’s hard to imagine anyone not spotting him on the ice, but it seems like his teammates missed him that time.

Chara is in his first season with the Caps after spending the last 14 with the Bruins.