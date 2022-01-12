 Skip to main content
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Vulgar video of Kodak Black at Panthers game goes viral

January 12, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kodak Black at a Panthers game

A vulgar video featuring Kodak Black at a Florida Panthers game on Tuesday night went viral.

Kodak Black is a well-known rapper and attended the Panthers’ 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Kodak Black was sitting in a suite and began to draw attention from fans in neighboring suites. That’s because Kodak Black was standing behind a woman who was bent over in front of him, dancing in front of his crotch.

You can see the video here.

Some suspected that the rapper was having intercourse in plain sight while attending the game. But a separate angle shows that they had clothes on and were doing some twerking.

Before that video went viral, Kodak Black and his friend were shown on the scoreboard.

Some people had jokes about the incident.

