Wayne Gretzky gave hats to Team Canada with 2-word message

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was in a celebratory mood after Team Canada’s overtime win over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations final, and he was eager to share in that with the players.
Gretzky handed out customized hats to all members of the Canadian team that beat the Americans 3-2 in overtime in Boston on Thursday. In addition to the classic Canadian maple leaf emblem, the hats carried a two-word message: “Be Great.”
Photos showed that Canadian players wore the hats as they celebrated their victory in the locker room following the game. The players also blasted a fitting song during the locker room party.
Canada certainly earned bragging rights with the victory, especially after they had lost 3-1 to the United States in Montreal less than a week earlier. On Thursday night, they rallied from a 2-1 deficit to come back and win on an overtime goal by Connor McDavid, a player who has received countless comparisons to Gretzky.
Gretzky was on hand for Thursday’s game, and he was named an honorary captain for Canada and participated in a pregame ceremony. He was not a part of the postgame celebrations, but his hats certainly were.