Wayne Gretzky gave hats to Team Canada with 2-word message

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was in a celebratory mood after Team Canada’s overtime win over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations final, and he was eager to share in that with the players.

Gretzky handed out customized hats to all members of the Canadian team that beat the Americans 3-2 in overtime in Boston on Thursday. In addition to the classic Canadian maple leaf emblem, the hats carried a two-word message: “Be Great.”

Wayne Gretzky bought hats for all of team Canada, which were given to the players after the game.



The hats had one simple message on them: “Be Great” 🔥 (📸 via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/lotfskcoHi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025

Jun 21, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Wayne Gretzky on stage as Philip Broberg is selected as the number eight overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Photos showed that Canadian players wore the hats as they celebrated their victory in the locker room following the game. The players also blasted a fitting song during the locker room party.

Canada certainly earned bragging rights with the victory, especially after they had lost 3-1 to the United States in Montreal less than a week earlier. On Thursday night, they rallied from a 2-1 deficit to come back and win on an overtime goal by Connor McDavid, a player who has received countless comparisons to Gretzky.

Gretzky was on hand for Thursday’s game, and he was named an honorary captain for Canada and participated in a pregame ceremony. He was not a part of the postgame celebrations, but his hats certainly were.