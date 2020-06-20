Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes easily in first race of unusual Triple Crown

The Belmont Stakes is usually the finale of the Triple Crown in horse racing, but during this unusual year in sports, it led off the three events. And the winner was a home-bred horse.

Tiz the Law, which entered the race as a 4:5 favorite, won the Belmont in Elmont, N.Y. on Saturday. The 3-year-old horse trained in New York won the race by nearly four lengths, besting a field of 10 horses. Dr Post finished second and Max Player was third.

A spectacular finish to give Tiz The Law the first jewel of this year's historic Triple Crown Relive the excitement with the full race replay pic.twitter.com/nawdSCumWl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 20, 2020

The race only went 1 1/8 miles rather than 1.5 miles and was shortened because of unusual training schedules for the horses. There were no fans in attendance, and everyone was wearing masks, including jockeys.

The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled to be run on June 6 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiz the Law will now have to wait a few months before attempting to complete the Triple Crown with wins at the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness.

Here is what it looked like at the home of the stable where Tiz the Law trains: