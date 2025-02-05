FOX Sports executive placed on leave amid Joy Taylor scandal

A FOX Sports executive has been placed on leave in the wake of two lawsuits that were recently filed against the company by former employees.

Charlie Dixon, the executive vice president of content at FOX Sports 1, was one of the defendants named in a lawsuit that was filed last month by hairstylist Noushin Faraji. One of the allegations made by Faraji, who says she worked for FOX Sports from 2012-2024, was that Dixon grabbed her buttocks at a birthday party in West Hollywood.

Faraji says she told FS1 host Joy Taylor about the incident and that Taylor told her to “get over it.” Taylor is another defendant named in the lawsuit, which includes other allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dixon was then named in a second lawsuit that was filed last week by Julie Stewart-Binks. The former FS1 host alleges that Dixon sexually assaulted her at a hotel and that her contract with the network was not renewed after she resisted Dixon’s advances.

Dixon is accused of having an affair with Taylor in both lawsuits.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand and Katie Strang of The Athletic, Dixon has been placed on administrative leave. FOX had previously issued a statement to The Athletic after Stewart-Binks filed her lawsuit.

“These allegations are from over eight years ago. At the time, we promptly hired a third-party firm to investigate and addressed the matter based on their findings,” the network said.

Taylor was also accused in Faraji’s lawsuit of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with former NFL linebacker and FS1 host Emmanuel Acho. Fans noticed that Acho deleted an old video he had posted about Taylor after the lawsuit came to light.