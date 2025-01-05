Skip Bayless facing sexual misconduct allegations from ex-FOX employee

Skip Bayless is facing troubling sexual misconduct allegations from a former FOX Sports employee.

Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist who says she worked for FOX Sports from 2012 through August 2024, filed a 42-page lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday in which she made troubling allegations against Bayless and others. In the suit, which was obtained by Front Office Sports, Faraji accuses Bayless of touching her inappropriately and offering her $1.5 million to have sex with him.

Bayless, FOX, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports EVP Charlie Dixon and FS1 host Joy Taylor are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Faraji says Bayless started acting inappropriately toward her after she began working for FS1’s “Undisputed,” which Bayless hosted before he parted ways with the network earlier this year.

Faraji claims Bayless gave her “lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts.” She says she told Bayless she was not interested in him and that she did not date co-workers, but Bayless became more aggressive as the years passed.

Faraji says Bayless once offered her $1.5 million to have sex with him and that the TV personality told her he could change her life. When Faraji tried to stop Bayless from making advances by reminding him that he is married, she says he responded, “Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?”

Faraji also alleged that Bayless accused her of having a sexual relationship with Skip’s former TV partner, Shannon Sharpe. You can read more of the allegations against Bayless and others here.

The 73-year-old Bayless made his final on-air appearance with FS1 in August. Some surprising reports emerged about his exit from the network shortly after he left.