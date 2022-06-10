Angelos brothers fighting over control of Orioles

Baltimore Orioles ownership is in the middle of a legal battle over control of the team.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by The Baltimore Banner, Louis Angelos, the son of current team owner Peter Angelos, sued his brother and his mother on Thursday. The suit alleges that Louis’ brother, John Angelos, has taken full control of the team despite their father intending for both sons to have equal control. The suit also claims that Louis’ mother, Georgia Angelos, has wanted to sell the team.

Peter Angelos suffered a failure of his aortic heart valve in 2017, and established a trust fund for his wife and two sons as co-trustees.

Louis Angelos’ attorneys said in a statement that the purpose of the lawsuit is to make sure that his father’s wishes of an equal share of control upon creating the trust is fulfilled amid allegations that John Angelos has been secretly going against his father’s wishes.

John Angelos has served as the Orioles’ vice president since 2020 after being approved by other MLB owners to be the team’s “control person.”

Peter Angelos was the lead investor of a group that purchased the Orioles in 1993 for a $173 million. Today, the team is valued at over $1 billion.

Louis Angelos is asking a Baltimore County Circuit judge to issue an injunction to block his brother from conducting negotiations to sell the Orioles and from taking any action on the family trust. One of Louis’ accusations is that John would like to move the team to Tennessee, where John lives.

While the team’s lease at Orioles Park ends after 2023, there are no allegations in the lawsuit indicating that any actual steps to sell the team have taken place.

For more details on the lawsuit, you can visit The Baltimore Banner.