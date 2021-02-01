CBS preparing for Jim Nantz to potentially leave?

Jim Nantz has entered the early stages of contract talks with CBS, and the network recently made a move that may provide some leverage in the negotiations.

CBS has signed play-by-play man Ian Eagle to a long-term contract extension, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Network executives reportedly believe Eagle is as good as any play-by-play announcer in sports and could serve as part of the top team for CBS if need be.

While the exact terms if the contract are unknown, Marchand reports that it is longer than the standard three-year deal.

There is said to be a big gap in negotiations between Nantz and CBS. Nantz currently makes $6.5 million per year, and he is reportedly seeking a salary similar to Tony Romo’s. Romo makes significantly more than Nantz and is the highest-paid analyst in the industry.

Joe Buck makes more than $10 million from FOX and Mike Tirico gets roughly the same amount from NBC, so Nantz is due for a raise. That said, he won’t have quite as much leverage as Romo had. Romo received massive offers from almost every rival network. Nantz would almost certainly get offers, but he loves calling events like the Masters, which has been carried by CBS since the 1950s.

Nantz is unlikely to leave CBS, but locking up Eagle puts the network in a better position.