Colin Cowherd reveals he was hospitalized with blood clot in lung

Colin Cowherd did not host his popular talk show on Monday or Tuesday, which was a shock considering the timing — the Super Bowl just ended. So where was he? The TV/radio host was not suspended or being disciplined or anything of the sort.

Cowherd released a video on Instagram Tuesday night in which he explained that he was going through a serious medical situation that led to his hospitalization.

The 57-year-old said that he was having dinner with his wife on Saturday night and experienced a sharp pain around his right pectoral muscle. He said he was in the most pain he has ever been in. A friend took him to the emergency room at a nearby hospital. Cowherd says he was tested for COVID twice and was negative. He says he was put on morphine to ease his pain.

The host said in the video that doctors found a small blood clot in his right lung that was limiting his breathing.

Cowherd apologized for missing the recent episodes of his show and thanked all those who have helped him. He said he would be back soon.

Cowherd’s show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” is simulcast on FOX Sports Radio and FS1. Not being on air means he didn’t have a chance to say something about the Tom Brady/Patrick Mahomes matchup, which you know he would have loved to talk about.