Dan Orlovsky goes viral for another unfortunate fart moment

Dan Orlovsky has once again been accused of breaking wind on live television.

Orlovsky was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, and his interview was abruptly interrupted by a noise that sounded like a textbook fart. The audio was so crisp that it almost sounded like it was dubbed over. You can hear the sound a few seconds into the clip below:

McAfee immediately called Orlovsky out, but the ESPN analyst seemed legitimately baffled. When the clip was played back to him, Orlovsky said “I swear on everything” that the noise did not come from his caboose. He theorized that it was the windshield wipers making the noise since he was sitting in a car while it was raining outside.

McAfee and his crew were not buying it.

Orlovsky later reiterated via X that the sound came from his windshield wipers.

I hate McAfee It was the windshield wipers — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 2, 2024

As McAfee mentioned, this is not the first time Orlovsky was accused of farting while on the air. There was a similar situation when he was working for “Monday Night Football” during the 2022 season, though it seemed like the sound came from his mouth that time.

The windshield wiper excuse makes sense, but McAfee and company were not willing to give Orlovsky the benefit of the doubt. Even a perfectly plausible explanation should not stand in the way of an opportunity to embarrass someone.