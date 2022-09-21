Dan Orlovsky has funny comment about his odd on-air blunder
Dan Orlovsky made a funny comment on Twitter about his odd broadcasting blunder on Monday night.
Orlovsky was part of a 3-man broadcasting crew that was used for the 2-game “Monday Night Football” in Week 2. He, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick called the Tennessee Titans-Buffalo Bills game.
While Bills quarterback Josh Allen was warming up ahead of the game, Orlovsky fumbled over some words and made a fart noise.
— lowlight heaven (@lowlightheaven) September 19, 2022
The bizarre gaffe drew attention online. Later in the evening, Orlovsky addressed matters over Twitter.
He seemed to make a buffalo wings bleu cheese dipping sauce joke since he was in Buffalo.
Shoulda never tried to blue cheese…🤷🏼♂️
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 20, 2022
“Shoulda never tried to blue cheese,” he wrote, along with a shrugging emoji.
Probably not.
Maybe Orlovsky needs to stick to more film breakdowns and fewer bleu cheese farts.
In addition to serving on ESPN’s No. 2 NFL announcing team, Orlovsky provides analysis for multiple ESPN shows, including “NFL Live,” “First Take” and “Get Up.”