Top NFL reporter leaving ESPN for The Athletic

ESPN is losing another major talent, but the latest departure is not the result of a layoff.

Longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini is leaving ESPN to become the top NFL insider at The Athletic, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. ESPN tried to convince Russini to stay by offering her a raise, but the 40-year-old is committed to moving on.

Russini had been at ESPN for eight years. She is one of the network’s top NFL reporters for breaking news and analysis. Russini also regularly appeared on “NFL Live” and “Sunday NFL Countdown” along with ESPN’s other NFL shows.

Russini is expected to begin writing, appearing on video platforms and working with podcasts at The Athletic in the near future.

Marchand reports that Lindsey Thiry is expected to transition into a full-time TV role at ESPN with Russini’s departure. Kimberley Martin and Jeff Darlington could also see more air time.

ESPN recently laid off more than a dozen of its on-air personalities, with the biggest shakeup coming to the network’s NBA coverage. Russini survived the cuts, but ESPN is losing her anyway.