ESPN deletes embarrassing ‘icons’ in sports graphic

A blue and white ESPN logo
Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN on Friday hit the “delete” button on a rather controversial social media post.

The “Worldwide Leader” posted a graphic featuring the faces of dozens of top athletes and sports “icons” drawn in a comic-book-style artwork. The post was meant to promote ESPN’s newly launched direct-to-consumer subscription service.

“All the icons. All the moments. All of ESPN. All in one place,” the post’s caption read.

Fans unsurprisingly began to look deeper into the shortlist of faces the ESPN X account considered to be among its list of “icons.”

Many noticed that the WNBA had about as many stars in the post, if not more, than any other sport featured. There were noticeably more WNBA faces (11) than those of the NFL (10) or college football (5), two of ESPN’s biggest draws for its direct-to-consumer offering.

ESPN later deleted the post after OutKick’s Bobby Burack pointed out a major omission from the photo. Burack wondered why the world’s No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was omitted from the list, while the WNBA was heavily represented in the artwork.

MLB only had three faces — Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Ronald Acuna Jr. — in the post. The UFC, golf, and all motorsports were completely left out.

But the post at least featured ESPN personality Monica McNutt, who was less than a week removed from her embarrassing on-air blunder.

