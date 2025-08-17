ESPN host Monica McNutt made embarrassing blunder on air

Monica McNutt had a bad day at the office on Saturday.

The ESPN analyst McNutt was co-hosting Saturday’s edition of “First Take.” During the show, actor and comedian Druski was on as a guest. Druski was wearing a backwards blue-and-white jersey that read “Sanders” with No. 20.

Just about any sports fan would be able to tell you that Druski was repping retired NFL running back legend Barry Sanders. However, that much was definitely lost on McNutt, who somehow thought that Druski was wearing a Shedeur Sanders jersey.

“The jersey, obviously this ties to one Shedeur Sanders,” said McNutt (before Druski immediately corrected her). Here is the brutal video.

Social media quickly went in on McNutt over the horrid mistake.

McNutt, 35, is a former college basketball player who specializes in basketball coverage for ESPN, so perhaps she deserves a tiny bit of slack. But still, when you are hosting a major variety show like “First Take” on the leading sports network on television, you definitely have to do much (much) better than that.

Unfortunately, McNutt is far from the only ESPN personality who is screwing up these days. For one, Stephen A. Smith (who was on the air with McNutt at the time) has made a real habit of his own of messing up on television.