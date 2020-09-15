ESPN reporter Maria Taylor responds to radio host’s ‘sexist’ tweet

Longtime Chicago area radio host Dan McNeil made an ill-advised remark about ESPN’s Maria Taylor during Monday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Giants game, and Taylor has issued a response.

Taylor was reporting from the sideline during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. When she was shown on TV at one point, McNeil sent a tweet indicating her outfit would be more appropriate for an adult film awards show.

JFC. Always disappointed, never shocked. pic.twitter.com/fqupeotvf1 — Julie DiCaro is writing a book (@JulieDiCaro) September 15, 2020

As you might expect, McNeil was skewered over the comment. The tweet remained up for nearly 30 minutes before he deleted it. Taylor then challenged him to bring his “sexist comments” to the NBA doubleheader she will be hosting on ESPN Tuesday night.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

McNeil co-hosts the midday “McNeil & Parkins Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago. He has been a radio host in Chicago for more than 30 years.

Taylor has been rising up the ranks at ESPN since she joined the network in 2013. She works as the sideline reporter for ESPN/ABC’s biggest college football game of the week in addition to other prominent roles.

H/T Awful Announcing