 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 15, 2020

ESPN reporter Maria Taylor responds to radio host’s ‘sexist’ tweet

September 15, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Maria Taylor

Longtime Chicago area radio host Dan McNeil made an ill-advised remark about ESPN’s Maria Taylor during Monday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Giants game, and Taylor has issued a response.

Taylor was reporting from the sideline during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. When she was shown on TV at one point, McNeil sent a tweet indicating her outfit would be more appropriate for an adult film awards show.

As you might expect, McNeil was skewered over the comment. The tweet remained up for nearly 30 minutes before he deleted it. Taylor then challenged him to bring his “sexist comments” to the NBA doubleheader she will be hosting on ESPN Tuesday night.

McNeil co-hosts the midday “McNeil & Parkins Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago. He has been a radio host in Chicago for more than 30 years.

Taylor has been rising up the ranks at ESPN since she joined the network in 2013. She works as the sideline reporter for ESPN/ABC’s biggest college football game of the week in addition to other prominent roles.

H/T Awful Announcing

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus