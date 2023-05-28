Boston radio host Fred Toucher raises concerns with social media activity

Longtime Boston radio host Fred Toucher has dealt with some health issues in recent months, and some of his social media activity on Saturday night left fans deeply concerned.

Toucher, the co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich Show,” sent a couple of tweets on Saturday night that raised concern for his wellbeing. The first, which was sent just before 8 p.m., read “You ever wish to die.” The second read “I want to die baby.”

Shortly after he sent those tweets, Toucher shared a selfie that showed him strapped into what appeared to be some stretcher. He captioned the photo, “At the hospital again!”

There were no updates as of Sunday morning. However, it is worth noting that Toucher only recently returned to the air from what he said was a cancer scare. The 48-year-old revealed in April that he had to undergo throat surgery. He lashed out at some of his co-workers over what he perceived to be their lack of concern for him.

Toucher has co-hosted the “Toucher & Rich Show” alongside Rich Shertenlieb for nearly two decades. A few years back, Toucher took a hiatus from the show following a series of bizarre on-air rants. He soon after revealed that he was going through a divorce and had sought treatment for alcohol dependency.