Boston sports radio host Fred Toucher addresses bizarre on-air rant

One of Boston’s most popular sports radio hosts was pulled off the air this week, and it remains unclear if or when he will return.

Fred Toucher, who is the longtime co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” morning show, showed up late to the studio on Tuesday and ranted about a number of subjects. He also revealed that he is going through a divorce and seemed to hit back at those who have accused him of being drunk while on the air. You can hear a clip from Tuesday’s show below:

—-BREAKING NEWS—- Here is some of the Audio from this mornings Toucher and Rich. (This audio was used on the @kirkminshow this morning you can find the full show here https://t.co/9GXx37XUUP) -McInnis pic.twitter.com/P1VCdYwbkk — Turtle News Network (@TurtleNewsNet) July 21, 2020

“I’m fascinated that you can attack Jewish people and not, there’s no repercussions. That’s all I’m fascinated with. That’s it. And, you know what, am I right or am I wrong? I’m getting a divorce!” Toucher said, as transcribed by Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing. “Yeah, I gotta relax about the whole divorce thing. It’s something that I really need. … Why is it that I’m, like, addicted to chemicals? Why is that part of it? Oh, slurring, and this and that? Are you kidding me? What do you think I did this morning? I was late! What do you think I did this morning, I got up and had 18, uh, Bloody Marys?”

Shortly after the rant, Toucher’s co-host Rich Rich Shertenlieb expressed support for his longtime partner but said Toucher needs to go home. Shertenlieb also addressed the incident at the start of Wednesday’s show, saying Toucher is going to “just take a few days and step back.” Toucher then issued a statement on Instagram thanking fans for their support and saying he is “going to a mental institution next week.”

“First of all thank you to the listeners that have my back. For some reason I want you guys to know I have never been drunk on the air [management has never accused me of such] I am going to a mental institution next week,” Toucher wrote. “I am sometimes too forthcoming on the air. I’m used to just being honest about my life but when you are a f—up that isn’t such a good idea.”

Toucher and Shertenlieb have been working together for nearly 15 years. The duo initially hosted their show on a Boston-area rock station before it was bought by The Sports Hub, and they were kept on due to the show’s massive popularity and loyal following. They’re known for their unapologetic style and for hanging up on high-profile interview subjects. All indications seem to be that Toucher will be back, but the station has not made any official announcement.