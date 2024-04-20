 Skip to main content
Longtime ESPN figure Howie Schwab dies — dead at 63

April 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Howie Schwab

Howie Schwab, a longtime figure at ESPN and one-time star of “Stump the Schwab,” died Saturday at the age of 63.

Schwab spent 26 years at ESPN, largely as a researcher, statistician, and producer, but became known to the public in 2004 through the “Stump the Schwab” game show. ESPN confirmed his death on Saturday and paid tribute to him and his contributions.

Numerous past and present ESPN personalities paid tribute to Schwab on social media, including his longtime friend Dick Vitale. Vitale reported that Schwab had been in poor health recently, but felt good when visiting recently.

Most of Schwab’s public notoriety came from “Stump the Schwab,” which ran from 2004 to 2006. Contestants were tasked with besting him in a sports trivia contest, though few succeeded in doing so.

Schwab was laid off by ESPN in 2013, but went on to work at FOX Sports prior to his passing.

