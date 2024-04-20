Longtime ESPN figure Howie Schwab dies — dead at 63

Howie Schwab, a longtime figure at ESPN and one-time star of “Stump the Schwab,” died Saturday at the age of 63.

Schwab spent 26 years at ESPN, largely as a researcher, statistician, and producer, but became known to the public in 2004 through the “Stump the Schwab” game show. ESPN confirmed his death on Saturday and paid tribute to him and his contributions.

ESPN remembers longtime researcher & producer Howie Schwab, who passed away at the age of 63 pic.twitter.com/5ZVfcWhgZ2 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 20, 2024

Numerous past and present ESPN personalities paid tribute to Schwab on social media, including his longtime friend Dick Vitale. Vitale reported that Schwab had been in poor health recently, but felt good when visiting recently.

So sad to learn of the passing of my loyal dedicated buddy ⁦@howieschwab⁩ – he was recently at my home . Had various health issues but was feeling good when he visited .May he please RIP pic.twitter.com/mbkiZ9h5cg — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 20, 2024

Most of Schwab’s public notoriety came from “Stump the Schwab,” which ran from 2004 to 2006. Contestants were tasked with besting him in a sports trivia contest, though few succeeded in doing so.

RIP @howieschwab Stump the Schwab was every sports nerds favorite show growing up pic.twitter.com/ItdDCWhk2W — PropSwap (@PropSwap) April 20, 2024

Schwab was laid off by ESPN in 2013, but went on to work at FOX Sports prior to his passing.