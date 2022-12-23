Iowa sportscaster goes viral for his coverage of blizzard

A major storm has ripped across the United States this week bringing heavy rains, snowfall and extreme winds to parts of the country. Dozens of reporters have covered the weather event, but no one did it better than Mark Woodley.

Woodley works as a sports anchor for KWWL-TV in Iowa. He was thrust into weather duty on Wednesday night after the station had some staffing issues and sporting events were canceled due to the storm. Woodley was not exactly thrilled with his temporary role, and he did practically nothing to hide how he felt.

A video went viral of Woodley out in the elements reporting on the weather. He shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.” Check it out:

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“I normally do sports. Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and snow and cold and tell other people not to do the same?” Woodley quipped. “I didn’t realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today.

“I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and generally on those shows I am inside. So, this is a really long show. Tune in for the next several hours to watch me get progressively crankier and crankier.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mark.

Woodley had better be careful. His video had been viewed more than 5 million times as of Friday afternoon. His tweet had over 25,000 retweets. If his weather reports are going to get that kind of exposure, the network may ask him to make his new gig permanent.