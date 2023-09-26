Jason Whitlock threatens to expose Shannon Sharpe

Stephen A. Smith made some comments recently indicating FOX Sports did wrong by Shannon Sharpe, and Jason Whitlock wants that talk to stop.

During a recent appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Smith was asked about how quickly he swooped in and got ESPN to hire Sharpe after Sharpe parted ways with FOX Sports 1. Budden said many view that as a “jab” at Skip Bayless, who co-hosted “First Take” with Smith for years and helped make the show a cultural phenomenon. Smith said he did not look at it that way because Sharpe did not want to leave FOX Sports 1.

Joe Budden: “That’s a jab! You went after the [Undisputed] co-host so soon.” Stephen A. Smith: “I didn’t look at it that way. I would’ve if Shannon [Sharpe] left of his own volition” SAS says Shannon was pushed out of Undisputed 😯 (via @JoeBuddenPod)pic.twitter.com/RN0JcVwHmg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

“I’m telling you he was pushed out. I’m telling you, and it’s fact,” Smith said. “Now, they can deny it. He wouldn’t, I can promise you that. He was pushed out. He didn’t want to leave. He was notified that your services will no longer be needed. But, again, that’s his story to tell.”

Smith has essentially painted Sharpe as the victim. Whitlock, who worked at both ESPN and FOX in the past, says that is extremely misleading. During a recent episode of his Blaze Media show, Whitlock issued a strong warning to Sharpe and Smith.

“Shannon Sharpe needs to cut it out. I know what happened at FS1. And if Shannon and Stephen A. keep pushing this agenda, I’m going to expose all that I know, and I know all of it,” Whitlock said. “So, cut it out, guys. Shannon Sharpe’s HR file is amazing. They wanted him out for very good reasons. Skip Bayless, FOX Sports and now ESPN are dealing with it.”

Whitlock repeatedly said that Sharpe is emotionally unstable and left FOX with no choice but to part ways with the Hall of Fame tight end. Whitlock referenced the infamous altercation Sharpe got into while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He said that was just one example of concerning behavior from Sharpe, whom Whitlock called “a very dangerous and emotional person.”

You can hear more below:

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith need to cut it out. I know what happened at FS1. pic.twitter.com/xtFx7s8gu1 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 15, 2023

Sharpe began making regular appearances on “First Take” earlier this month. There has even been talk that he could eventually take on a much bigger role with the show.

ESPN and Smith obviously think very highly of Sharpe, but it will be interesting to see if Shannon and Stephen A. heed Whitlock’s warning.