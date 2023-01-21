Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant

An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron James. The two exchanged profanities after that.

Ja Morant then stepped in and told Sharpe to sit down. Steven Adams then came over to separate his teammates from Sharpe, while Ja’s father Tee also got involved.

Here is a video from ESPN’s cameras:

Dillion Brooks really started the beef between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant 💀 pic.twitter.com/V84FgXtzN0 — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) January 21, 2023

This video shows what Sharpe was shouting at Tee Morant:

Tempers flare in the front row here at the Crypt — where Shannon Sharpe, Steven Adams and Papa Tee Morant exchange words and have to be kept apart before heading off in opposite directions. pic.twitter.com/EtMiSDY3sv — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) January 21, 2023

Sharpe spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to explain his side of what happened.

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

Yes, that’s 54-year-old Shannon Sharpe looking to fight Memphis Grizzlies players during games. He was known for being a physical player and big talker during his playing days. But he has no right to condemn fan behavior at games when he’s cursing at Grizzlies players and trying to fight them while being a spectator.