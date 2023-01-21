 Skip to main content
Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant

January 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shannon Sharpe separated from Steven Adams

An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron James. The two exchanged profanities after that.

Ja Morant then stepped in and told Sharpe to sit down. Steven Adams then came over to separate his teammates from Sharpe, while Ja’s father Tee also got involved.

Here is a video from ESPN’s cameras:

This video shows what Sharpe was shouting at Tee Morant:

Sharpe spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to explain his side of what happened.

Yes, that’s 54-year-old Shannon Sharpe looking to fight Memphis Grizzlies players during games. He was known for being a physical player and big talker during his playing days. But he has no right to condemn fan behavior at games when he’s cursing at Grizzlies players and trying to fight them while being a spectator.

