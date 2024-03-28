 Skip to main content
Longtime ‘SportsCenter’ anchor announces he is leaving ESPN

March 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
One of the longtime faces of “SportsCenter” is leaving ESPN.

In an episode of his “Inside Wisconsin” podcast that was published on Wednesday, Anderson revealed that he will be retiring from his full-time role with ESPN in a few months.

“My contract runs out at ESPN at the end of June and I have decided that that will be the end,” Anderson said, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post. “I’m gonna leave the company. I’m going to, sort of, retire from SportsCenter. I’m gonna get to do a few track and field things. I’m gonna continue to do the Boston Marathon and the New York Marathon, which I love, and some NCAA track meets and some SEC stuff. I am incredibly excited about that. It’s been a good run.

“The operation has changed. I don’t know that it’s passed me by, but it’s taken its toll and I want to still be able to do the best shows I can and I don’t know that in the years ’26 and ’27 that I have the stamina to go through it again.”

Anderson, 58, has been with ESPN since 1999. He has been doing ‘SportsCenter’ for nearly 25 years. He has been a staple on the popular program’s late edition and is one of the most recognizable on-air anchors with the network.

ESPN has made some major changes to its television programming in recent years, and more appear to be on the horizon.

John Anderson
