Kay Adams makes sexual reference after video clip goes viral

Things got a bit weird while Kay Adams celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and the popular TV personality thinks people should have to pay to see a portion of the festivities.

Adams opened a bottle of champagne during her “Up & Adams” show on FanDuel TV. She jokingly asked how many points she would get if she knocked out a light, but that quickly became the least of her concerns. Adams accidentally held her finger over the opening of the bottle and doused herself in the face.

The clip, of course, went viral. Adams herself tweeted it and joked that it “should be behind a pay wall.”

This should be behind a pay wall pic.twitter.com/qI7KITajxj — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 6, 2023

That was almost certainly an OnlyFans reference, and it was very well played.

Adams gained popularity while hosting “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network from 2016 to 2022. The 36-year-old has been around long enough to know that she just became a meme, so credit to her for rolling with it.