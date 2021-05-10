 Skip to main content
Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN after 27 years with network

May 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kenny Mayne

One of ESPN’s most familiar and longest-serving faces will be leaving the network.

Kenny Mayne, who has been at ESPN since 1994, announced Monday that he will be departing the network. Mayne referred to himself as a “salary cap casualty,” and did not give any hint as to what he has planned next.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN had asked Mayne to take a pay cut in order to remain with the network, which he declined to do.

Mayne became familiar to sports fans through his dry sense of humor and his numerous appearances as an anchor on “SportsCenter.” He has hosted numerous other programs for the network, including the popular web series “Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports.”

There have been plenty of big changes at ESPN in the last couple years, with plenty of network stalwarts departing for various reasons. Mayne is just the latest in that department.

