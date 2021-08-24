Max Kellerman to host ESPN Radio show with Keyshawn Johnson, Jayson Williams

The reports about Max Kellerman leaving ESPN’s “First Take” were true, and the network has officially announced a new role for him.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Kellerman will be a part of its revamped ESPN Radio lineup. He will now join Keyshawn Johnson and Jayson Williams as co-hosts of the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” show on weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m EST. Kellerman, who previously hosted “The Max Kellerman Show” from 2-4 p.m., will also host a new television series, though the details for that have not been announced. Kellerman will continue with his weekly ESPN2 boxing show “Max on Boxing.”

The new changes will take effect on Sept. 7, so Kellerman’s last “First Take” show will be sometime before then.

ESPN did not announce an updated format for “First Take,” but the belief is they will rotate in-house analysts and special guests as hosts alongside Stephen A. Smith. While we have heard of one big name as a potential Kellerman replacement, it does not sound like anyone besides Smith will be on the show full-time.

Smith, who is the highest-paid employee at ESPN, reportedly did not enjoy working with Kellerman and wanted him off “First Take.”