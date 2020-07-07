Mike Golic still under contract with ESPN despite no longer having radio show

ESPN Radio now has a new programming lineup, one that does not include Mike Golic as a host for the first time since 2000.

Golic and Trey Wingo hosted a show called “Golic & Wingo” that began in November 2017. The show is not part of the network’s new programming schedule.

Golic remains under contract with ESPN despite no longer hosting a radio show for them. His future assignments are to-be-determined.

For those interested given ESPN Radio changes: Mike Golic remains under contract with the company. ESPN says his future assignments are TBD. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 7, 2020

Golic, 57, received some tributes for his run as an ESPN Radio host. He began with ESPN Radio in October 1998.

Lots of changes announced today, but ESPN Radio won't be the same without @espngolic, who started w/ the network in October 1998. That's thousands of mornings, interviews, stories, road shows, friendly wagers – and, yes, donuts. There's a reason Mike is a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/j2nPCEAlVF — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 7, 2020

Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr., will remain with the network as a host in the afternoon along with Chiney Ogwumike.