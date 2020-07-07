pixel 1
header
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Mike Golic still under contract with ESPN despite no longer having radio show

July 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Golic Notre Dame

ESPN Radio now has a new programming lineup, one that does not include Mike Golic as a host for the first time since 2000.

Golic and Trey Wingo hosted a show called “Golic & Wingo” that began in November 2017. The show is not part of the network’s new programming schedule.

Golic remains under contract with ESPN despite no longer hosting a radio show for them. His future assignments are to-be-determined.

Golic, 57, received some tributes for his run as an ESPN Radio host. He began with ESPN Radio in October 1998.

Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr., will remain with the network as a host in the afternoon along with Chiney Ogwumike.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus