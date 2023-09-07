Amount of money Mina Kimes is making on her new ESPN contract revealed

Mina Kimes is getting the big bucks to stay at ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the ESPN personality Kimes has agreed to a huge new contract worth over $1.7 million per year to continue with the network. That will take Kimes’ annual career earnings to over $2 million a year (she also has separate deals with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for her podcast and with John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media for weekly appearances).

Kimes was set to become a television free agent but is now getting a raise from six to seven figures to stay at ESPN. Her role will reportedly remain functionally the same as she will continue to appear on “NFL Live” and other ESPN shows. You can read Marchand’s full report on Kimes’ new contract here.

Since joining the network in 2014, Kimes has become one of the most prominent personalities at ESPN. She specializes in pro football and also serves as a senior writer for ESPN on top of her many duties on television.

ESPN has been in upheaval for much of 2023, having laid off dozens upon dozens of their on-air talent in an attempt to dramatically slash payroll. But they are holding onto their bigger names like Kimes and even adding a few heavy hitters as well.