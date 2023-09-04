 Skip to main content
Shannon Sharpe kept making funny mistake in ‘First Take’ debut

September 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shannon Sharpe on First Take

Shannon Sharpe made his ESPN debut Monday on “First Take” opposite Stephen A. Smith, but it did not quite go perfectly.

In Sharpe’s very first segment, he accidentally referred to Smith as “Skip,” a reference to his former FS1 co-host Skip Bayless. Sharpe realized his mistake immediately.

Amazingly, it happened again later in the show. Sharpe was even more embarrassed this time.

“It’s been seven years,” Sharpe said, shaking his head.

As Sharpe alluded to, he spent seven years debating Bayless on the rival show “Undisputed.” Sharpe left that show in May, and the split from Bayless did not appear to be amicable.

Sharpe can be forgiven for reverting to muscle memory here. Plus, Smith seems to have Bayless on the brain as well, albeit in a different way.

Shannon SharpeSkip Bayless
