Well-known ESPN anchor leaving network amid budget cuts

Disney is preparing for a new round of budget cuts at ESPN, and several on-camera figures are expected to be let go. On Thursday, one high-profile name was revealed to be among the first to go.

Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Neil Everett will not see his ESPN contract renewed, he confirmed to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Everett’s departure comes after 23 years with the network.

“ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter,” Everett said.

Everett joined ESPN in 2000, originally as an ESPNEWS anchor. Since 2009, he has co-hosted the Los Angeles-based late night edition of “SportsCenter” alongside Stan Verrett. Since 2021, he has done some pregame and postgame work for his hometown Portland Trail Blazers, a role he plans to increase now that he is out at ESPN.

Everett is unlikely to be the last high-profile victim of the upcoming round of budget cuts. Interestingly, the moves come at the same time the network is spending big money to bring Pat McAfee on board.