Report: Shannon Sharpe to leave FS1

The Shannon Sharpe era at FOX Sports is officially ending.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the retired Football Hall of Famer Sharpe has reached a buyout agreement with FOX Sports. As a result, Sharpe is exiting FS1’s “Undisputed” with his final show expected to come after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals in June. Sharpe’s popular podcast “Club Shay Shay” will also be leaving FOX Sports, Marchand adds.

Sharpe, 54, has co-hosted “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless since 2016. The partnership between the two had seemingly gotten rocky in recent years with many viral clips emerging of Sharpe and Bayless having tense on-air moments during their show.

Glasspiegel’s report adds that Sharpe privately said he did not want to be the unquestioned leader of “Undisputed” but did want to be an equal to Bayless when it came to the show’s topic selection. You can read the full report here.

An eight-time Pro Bowl tight end, Sharpe has been one of the most prominent figures in sports media since retiring from the NFL (he was also an analyst for CBS Sports prior to joining FOX Sports). He makes news even when not on TV and is sure to draw widespread interest from rival networks.