Report: 2 more ex-NFL stars joining Skip Bayless on ‘Undisputed’

FS1’s “Undisputed” keeps adding new partners for Skip Bayless as it seeks to revamp itself following Shannon Sharpe’s departure.

Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin will both join the show as debate partners for Bayless, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. They join Richard Sherman, who had already agreed to join the show earlier in August.

Skip Bayless' partners on "Undisputed":

* Richard Sherman

* Keyshawn Johnson

* Michael Irvin Show returns with a new format Aug. 28.https://t.co/egIhzlL6ou — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 21, 2023

Ironically, the strategy for “Undisputed” appears to be similar to the one ESPN has been using for Bayless’ former show “First Take.” Stephen A. Smith is the centerpiece, while he works off a revolving cast of debate partners that varies by day. “Undisputed” may be taking a similar approach.

Johnson was recently a victim of ESPN’s high-profile layoffs, and was linked to a potential spot on FS1 almost immediately. Irvin had previously been with NFL Network, but has not appeared on that network since being accused of misconduct in February. Irvin has vehemently denied those allegations.