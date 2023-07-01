 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 30, 2023

Keyshawn Johnson linked to big new job after getting laid off by ESPN

June 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Keyshawn Johnson wearing a headset

Jan 25, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson before the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Keyshawn Johnson might not be out of work for very long at all.

The former NFL receiver-turned-commentator was among several major layoffs announced at ESPN on Friday. Johnson had worked at the network since 2007 (shortly after he retired) and had featured prominently on both ESPN’s NFL coverage and on marquee shows such as “Get Up,” “First Take” and “SportsCenter.”

Not to worry though, we could be hearing Johnson’s signature “C’mon man!” again very soon. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Friday that Johnson may now become a top candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Marchand notes that Johnson already lives in Los Angeles, where “Undisputed” is filmed.

Sharpe, a retired former NFL star himself, officially left “Undisputed” earlier in June after nearly seven years of co-hosting the show with Skip Bayless. Now FS1 is looking for a new figure to debate with Bayless every morning.

We recently saw an interesting list of candidates put forth by oddsmakers for who might ultimately replace Sharpe. But the newly-available Johnson may have a leg up on the competition as an established and entertaining personality who has an underrated geographical advantage as well.

Article Tags

ESPNFS1Keyshawn Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus