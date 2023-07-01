Keyshawn Johnson linked to big new job after getting laid off by ESPN

Keyshawn Johnson might not be out of work for very long at all.

The former NFL receiver-turned-commentator was among several major layoffs announced at ESPN on Friday. Johnson had worked at the network since 2007 (shortly after he retired) and had featured prominently on both ESPN’s NFL coverage and on marquee shows such as “Get Up,” “First Take” and “SportsCenter.”

Not to worry though, we could be hearing Johnson’s signature “C’mon man!” again very soon. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Friday that Johnson may now become a top candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Marchand notes that Johnson already lives in Los Angeles, where “Undisputed” is filmed.

Sharpe, a retired former NFL star himself, officially left “Undisputed” earlier in June after nearly seven years of co-hosting the show with Skip Bayless. Now FS1 is looking for a new figure to debate with Bayless every morning.

We recently saw an interesting list of candidates put forth by oddsmakers for who might ultimately replace Sharpe. But the newly-available Johnson may have a leg up on the competition as an established and entertaining personality who has an underrated geographical advantage as well.