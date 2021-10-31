 Skip to main content
#pounditSaturday, October 30, 2021

Sports world sends condolences to Ernie Johnson on death of his son Michael

October 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ernie Johnson and his son Michael

The sports world sent their condolences to Ernie Johnson on Saturday after learning about the death of his son, Michael.

Ernie, a longtime broadcaster for Turner Sports, shared on social media Friday that Michael had died at the age of 33.

“This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years. We lost michael johnson today and we’re crushed. But we also know we’ll see him again…and that sustains us,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Ernie and his wife Cheryl had two biological children and then adopted four more children. One of those children was Michael, who was living with muscular dystrophy. Michael required the use of a ventilator due to the respiratory issues caused by his condition.

According to Ernie, he and Cheryl adopted Michael after his wife watched a special on the news about an orphanage in Romania where children with special needs had been left behind. The Johnsons went to Romania to adopt a child and give the child a second chance.

Ernie says a nurse told them not to take Michael due to his condition.

“He’s no good,” she told them, according to Ernie.

That was all Ernie needed to hear to know he was the child for them.

Ernie credited Michael with being inspirational and helping them see that everyone has value.

“He was wonderfully and perfectly made,” Ernie said of Michael in a video for ESPN’s E:60.

On Friday night, Ernie announced that Michael had died.

The NBA shared its condolences:

MLB on FOX dedicated a portion of their pregame show before Game 4 of the World Series to pay their respects:

Reporter Jim Gray added his thoughts:

For more on the story of Ernie and Michael, these videos are touching.

.

