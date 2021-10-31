Sports world sends condolences to Ernie Johnson on death of his son Michael

The sports world sent their condolences to Ernie Johnson on Saturday after learning about the death of his son, Michael.

Ernie, a longtime broadcaster for Turner Sports, shared on social media Friday that Michael had died at the age of 33.

We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael. 🤟 https://t.co/RQM9OCSd77 — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) October 30, 2021

“This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years. We lost michael johnson today and we’re crushed. But we also know we’ll see him again…and that sustains us,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Ernie and his wife Cheryl had two biological children and then adopted four more children. One of those children was Michael, who was living with muscular dystrophy. Michael required the use of a ventilator due to the respiratory issues caused by his condition.

According to Ernie, he and Cheryl adopted Michael after his wife watched a special on the news about an orphanage in Romania where children with special needs had been left behind. The Johnsons went to Romania to adopt a child and give the child a second chance.

Ernie says a nurse told them not to take Michael due to his condition.

“He’s no good,” she told them, according to Ernie.

That was all Ernie needed to hear to know he was the child for them.

Ernie credited Michael with being inspirational and helping them see that everyone has value.

“He was wonderfully and perfectly made,” Ernie said of Michael in a video for ESPN’s E:60.

On Friday night, Ernie announced that Michael had died.

The NBA shared its condolences:

The NBA mourns the passing of Michael Johnson, the son of Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time. — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

MLB on FOX dedicated a portion of their pregame show before Game 4 of the World Series to pay their respects:

Our hearts and thoughts go out to Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) and his entire family as they mourn the loss of Ernie's son, Michael. pic.twitter.com/jvQPwR9mNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Reporter Jim Gray added his thoughts:

Frann and I send our heartfelt condolences to Cheryl and Ernie Johnson on the passing of their remarkable son Michael. May God rest his soul and bless the entire Johnson family 🙏🏻@TurnerSportsEJ — Jim Gray (@JimGrayOfficial) October 30, 2021

For more on the story of Ernie and Michael, these videos are touching.

The love and devotion @TurnerSportsEJ and Cheryl gave their son Michael was an honor and a joy to witness and share. Our hearts are with Ernie and the Johnson family as they grieve the loss of their beautiful son. May their story continue with the sweetest of memories. pic.twitter.com/siEaniWCiN — E60 (@E60) October 30, 2021