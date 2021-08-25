Report: Stephen A. Smith wanted Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’

Max Kellerman has been removed from ESPN TV show “First Take” and will be returning to radio. According to another report, this move was made in accordance with Stephen A. Smith’s wishes.

For just over the last five years, Kellerman served as a co-host and debating partner of Smith on “First Take.” Kellerman was the replacement for Skip Bayless, who left for FS1.

We previously shared a report saying that Smith had “disdain” for Kellerman and wanted him off the show. Now, a second report says that was the case.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Smith wanted more of a debate challenger on the show.

“Though it wasn’t personal, according to sources, Kellerman has a “smartest guy in the room” attitude, and Smith wanted more of a debating challenger. And ultimately, he wanted it to be him versus the world,” Marchand reported.

The new format of “First Take” is expected to involve a rotating door of people coming in to debate Smith rather than a more permanent person. There is already one person who rumored to be likely to appear on the show.